Voters need to be aware of the practical effect of ranked-choice voting (or the lack thereof) when considering a vote for an independent candidate for governor who is very unlikely to win the election.

Ranked-choice voting in Maine’s November election will apply to federal candidates only. It will not apply to our state race for governor or races for the Maine Legislature.

This makes a huge difference in voting strategy. For example, a vote for independent candidates Alan Caron or Terry Hayes will serve to increase the likelihood of another Republican governor. Paul LePage would never have been elected if not for the votes drawn by a third-party candidate eight years ago.

Those who prefer a Democratic governor will be better served by uniting behind Janet Mills, even if she would have been their second or third choice.

If and when we get ranked-choice voting for state-based elections, only then will it make sense to vote for an independent candidate who is not likely to win. That’s why, this November, we should be comfortable voting for independent candidates for U.S. House and U.S. Senate only.

Wayne R. Jortner

Freeport

Share

< Previous

Next >