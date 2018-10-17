We have had six signs for Janet Mills stolen one by one from our property. We know of others that were removed as well. Meanwhile, signs for Shawn Moody remain in place up and down the streets of Kennebunk.
It is against the law to remove signs before the election. This is no way to make America great!
Al and Vicki Adams
Kennebunk
Letter to the editor: Collins made wrong call, but confirming court nominees without supermajority is bigger problem
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
U.S. has world's most competitive economy, for first time in a decade
-
Business
Cantz named new chief executive of Goodwill NNE
-
Local & State
Augusta’s Riverview Psychiatric Center on track for recertification
-
Sports
Astros under scrutiny in sign-stealing controversy during ALCS
-
Politics
Candidates in 2nd Congressional District debate on health care, economy