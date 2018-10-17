It’s time to get over the emotional outbursts over Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation and Sen. Susan Collins’ carefully reasoned support for it. It is time for imperfect people to get back to running our imperfect nation, as best we can.

Columnist Bill Nemitz attempts to classify the threat to redirect funds to Collins’ political opponent in 2020 – whomever it may be – as no worse than commonplace lobbying (Oct. 11). As support, he relies heavily on his handbook of journalistic sarcasm, not on reason, but there is little praiseworthy on either side.

I’m a not-quite-dead white male (just getting on), and my opinions have been known to meet with opposition from the closest members of my family, but we still love each other. I’m not looking for a national love-in, but how about some reasoned respect for our differences, alongside our common commitment to our great nation, with its flaws as well as blessings?

Bill Sayres

Topsham

