On Nov. 6, please join me in supporting Democrat Jon Gale for district attorney in Cumberland County. I have known Jon for 15 years, and I know he has the experience, leadership skills – and balance – to make an outstanding district attorney.

Jon Gale is a former prosecutor and defense attorney who understands that the fundamental job of our DA is to keep us safe, but keeping us safe requires a focus on the root causes of crime – mental health, substance abuse and poverty. The solution is not more arrests, more prosecution and more incarceration – which failed approach has cost us far more in lost lives and dollars.

Jon Gale is the most experienced person on the ballot. He is also part of our community and genuinely interested in a criminal justice system that is equitable and fair.

That’s why Cumberland County needs Jon Gale as its next district attorney.

James I. Cohen

former mayor

Portland

Share

< Previous

Next >