On Nov. 6, please join me in supporting Democrat Jon Gale for district attorney in Cumberland County. I have known Jon for 15 years, and I know he has the experience, leadership skills – and balance – to make an outstanding district attorney.
Jon Gale is a former prosecutor and defense attorney who understands that the fundamental job of our DA is to keep us safe, but keeping us safe requires a focus on the root causes of crime – mental health, substance abuse and poverty. The solution is not more arrests, more prosecution and more incarceration – which failed approach has cost us far more in lost lives and dollars.
Jon Gale is the most experienced person on the ballot. He is also part of our community and genuinely interested in a criminal justice system that is equitable and fair.
That’s why Cumberland County needs Jon Gale as its next district attorney.
James I. Cohen
former mayor
Portland
-
Auto
On the Road Review: Dodge Challenger SRT/Hellcat Widebody
-
Local Elections
Two active school community members vie for District 2 seat
-
Local Elections
Portland City Council District 2: Two candidates differ on what issues to tackle for constituents
-
Election 2018
Voters will decide on borrowing $30 million for Maine sewers
-
Local Elections
Sahrbeck faces Gale for Cumberland County DA office