I’m 90 years old and live with my son. I’m lucky to have someone to watch out for me in case I need extra help. When people my age don’t have family caregivers, it’s really serious. That’s why we should all vote for Question 1, the universal home care initiative on the ballot this fall in Maine.

Question 1 would make sure all elderly and disabled people in Maine have someone to care for them when they need special attention, even if they have no adult children nearby or the resources to pay for professional care.

A lot of people in Maine need this service. The University of Southern Maine found that 27,000 Mainers could benefit from the program that would be established by Question 1.

Not everyone in need is fortunate enough to have a son like mine. We should lend those people a hand by adopting Question 1.

Petros Panagakos

Portland

Share

< Previous

Next >