It is time to send folks like independent 1st District candidate Marty Grohman to Congress. Marty does not have an ax to grind and/or the chains of a political party telling him what to do.
I doubt Marty even knows who I am; however, I have seen Marty in action in my dealings with the state energy committee. Marty is smart and has a good grasp of the issues.
Most of all, I share his belief that good government can and should involve lively and vigorous debate; however, at the end of day, you do what is good for America and the American people.
James Monroe
Gray
