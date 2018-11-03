Democrat Janet Mills has it right when it comes to two big issues in Maine.

She supports MaineCare expansion for low-wage earners. I think everyone who works should have the opportunity to have health insurance.

Janet Mills also is committed to Roe v. Wade. She would not support measures that whittle away at that right.

Her Republican opponent is in favor of new restrictions on legal abortion and against the only health insurance option for tens of thousands of Mainers.

Vote for Janet Mills.

Jacqueline Peters

Kennebunk

