Since we have just celebrated Christmas, when people talk about angels, I want to tell you about some who I know. If you look at them, they do not have wings; they are very regular-looking people.

These angels’ names are Katie, Zoe, Hillary, Meredith, Lizzy, Joe and Ashish. They all work in various places in downtown Portland, helping people who many other people see through like glass.

The human beings they help are homeless, hungry and cold. They suffer from substance abuse disorders and need clothing and critical and immediate health care. Often, they are in and out of jail while grasping for recovery. They are shunned and shamed by some strangers and no longer recognized as a daughter, son, sister, brother, mother or father. Many don’t survive, and these angels have seen it.

Today, I hold these angels in my heart and am so grateful that we live in a world where people are allowed to help people.

Maureen Hassett

Bath

