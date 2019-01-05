Re: “The LePage legacy” (Dec. 30, Page A1):
The ultimate legacy of the LePage administration was the establishment of ranked-choice voting. If it were not for the quality of the former, we would have not secured the latter.
Carl M. Toney
Scarborough
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: LePage's biggest legacy: Ranked-choice voting
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Source stories were what Maine was all about
-
Local & State
Kennebunk police have a plan to fight the opioid crisis: recovery coaches
-
Local & State
New $5.4 million plan aims to ease congestion at Portland highway exit
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: High-ranking officials should go without pay