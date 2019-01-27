ROCKPORT — A 38-foot lobster boat was destroyed Friday when it broke from its mooring in Rockport Harbor and ended up on North Haven.

Marine Patrol Sgt. Matt Talbot said that Daniel Dodge’s La Boat III was destroyed when it broke up on the rocks on North Haven, located about 10 miles across Penobscot Bay from Rockport Harbor.

The boat was tied to a float in the section of the harbor near where the Goose River empties. The torrent of rain from last week’s storm is suspected of having put pressure on the float and boat, causing it to break from its pilings.

The float was tied to the boat when it was found on North Haven along Stand In Point.

The Marine Patrol sergeant said an effort was made by islanders to salvage the boat but the wind caused the vessel to smash against the rocks.

Share

< Previous

Next >