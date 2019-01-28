I am in complete disagreement with Sen. Susan Collins’ decision to support funding to build a wall to prevent illegal immigration. The way to prevent illegal immigration is for the government to heavily fine those who employ illegals.

Sadly, the government has never done this, under either Republican or Democratic administrations. Instead of spending money needed for programs to help Americans, the government should begin using a new source of funds – the fines for hiring illegals – to better life for Americans.

Jonathan Mitschele

New Gloucester

