Biddeford police on Tuesday identified the man who was struck and killed by a train on Sunday.

Dennis MacGillivray, 42, of Biddeford, was walking on the tracks between Westmore Avenue and Pomerleau Street when he was hit by a southbound Amtrak Downeaster train, according to police.

Deputy Chief JoAnne Fisk said the state medical examiner has not yet determined if the death was an accident or suicide.

The accident took place at 4:02 p.m. and the train was not released from the scene until 7 p.m.

There were 83 passengers on board the train when it hit MacGillivray. No one on the train was injured.

Christina Leeds, a spokeswoman for Amtrak, said the man was trespassing on the tracks when he was hit. She defined trespassing as walking on or near the railroad tracks without the railroad’s permission.

On April 16, 2012, 40-year-old Sean Page of Biddeford was hit and killed by a southbound Amtrak Downeaster train at the intersection of West Cutts and Cutts streets. And in 2009, a Biddeford teenager was injured after he was hit by a Downeaster train as he walked along the tracks while listening to music.

Share

Comments are disabled on some stories about sensitive topics.

< Previous

Next >