LITTLEJOHN ISLAND, YARMOUTH – “Pemasong” is the musical Abenaki name for Littlejohn Island (which is of course connected to the mainland by a causeway); and this splendid home on Pemasong Lane is in perfect harmony with its sublime Maine coast setting, a short walk from the 23-acre, oceanfront Littlejohn Island Preserve.

The 9.7-acre estate property, one of only four in the private Littlejohn Shores association, comes with 636 feet of frontage on Casco Bay, and provides stunning panoramic views out over the water to Cornfield Point and the islands. You can put in a kayak from your beach, or use the association’s deepwater dock.

The 8,000-square-foot, 14-room, five-bedroom, seven-bath cedar-shingled home was built and designed by Russell Legare, the creator of several of the haven’s finest homes. He adroitly took every opportunity to maximize the interior’s generous natural light, and to ensure that virtually every window captures the wonder of the surroundings.

A pleasing architectural symmetry is one hallmark of the custom home. Close attention to detail is another. The gorgeous kitchen with walk-in pantry features extensive marble surfaces (including the country sink and the backsplashes); exquisitely color-decorated pendant lights over the multipurpose island, and top-end stainless appliances (e.g. a six-burner Viking gas range with griddle). The kitchen flows into a soaring, two-story, cherry-floored great room whose massive stone fireplace has a counterpart in the finished lower level’s family room.

Upstairs, where floors are lovely Douglas fir, the ocean-facing master suite has a private balcony. Below the wing that houses a two-bedroom guest suite, a new Gunite pool, enhanced by handsome hardscaping, is ready for summer.

The home at 352 Pemasong Lane, Littlejohn Island, Yarmouth, is listed at $3.5 million by Thomas Gadbois and David Jones of F. O. Bailey Real Estate in Falmouth. Please contact Tom at 207-409-8339 or [email protected]; or David at 207-650-3455 or [email protected].

Please call today to arrange a private tour of the oceanfront estate.

