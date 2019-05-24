BLUEBERRY ISLAND, LONG POND, BELGRADE – It’s just over a 15-minute drive from I-95 in Augusta to the wooded shoreline along Sandy Cove Road on placid Long Pond, one of the renowned Belgrade Lakes. But those few minutes deliver you to a different world.

And after a five-minute boat ride across the cove to Blueberry Island, that agreeable sensation is only heightened. Here you can truly be in another world – a private one – as the new owner of the level three-acre island, which is named for the plentiful berries that ring its 3,800-foot perimeter every August.

Over the last two decades, the property has been improved by the building of a splendid custom home created by the owner/operator of Maine Vintage Wood. The post-and-beam, shingle-style lakefront classic began life as a late-18th-century Cape in Leeds, where it was the boyhood home of former Maine Gov. Kenneth Curtis.

Reconstructed and expanded, the 900-square-foot, two-level house proclaims its Maine heritage in numerous vintage details, such as boards and hand-hewn beams reclaimed from local barns of another era. The Southern yellow pine floorboards were once the 1920s bleachers of the Portland Expo.

Modern off-grid amenities include a Generac system; a super-efficient Jøtul propane stove in the sitting area; full kitchen with gas range and refrigerator; and a shower enclosure and a composting toilet in the bath. Good cell service, and satellite television options, ensure Internet availability.

But the real magic lies in the wonder of the unspoiled setting. A covered farmer’s porch, a huge deck, and a screened porch extend living space, unify the house with the outdoors, and take maximum advantage of southwestern exposure that supplies generous light and gorgeous sunsets.

Truly a legacy opportunity, a retreat to be cherished by generations, the property even includes three tiny islands (great for tenting) feet away from Blueberry. A buildable mainland acre, with dock and frontage, is also available.

The property will be sold in an online auction from 1 p.m. June 12 to 1 p.m. June 19. See https://www.tranzon.com/AP19022.

For more information, and tour dates, please contact Mike Carey of Tranzon Auction Properties at 775-4300 or at [email protected].

