FALMOUTH – This property’s fascinating history includes serving as a cherished family home for the past two decades. Almost certainly, it will reprise this role soon, when a fortunate new owner takes possession.

The Federal-style farmhouse was built c. 1850 on land where the West Falmouth Hannaford store now stands. In 1999 the building was moved to this nearby site, at the end of a private drive: 5.5 secluded acres, beautifully landscaped and partially wooded, with 1,000 feet on the Piscataqua River.

The home benefits from modern amenities (it is placed on a new foundation, and plumbing, electrical and multiple-zone heating systems are new); and yet offers period character almost wholly intact. The aura of another era is most strikingly evoked in the lofty front entry, where a magnificent open stairway welcomes you and divides into two flights, like a winged staircase.

Contemporary expectations are met throughout. There’s a nicely finished, 400-square-foot recreation room in the basement; attic rooms are converted into a guest or au pair suite, with walls of aromatic pine beadboard, lightly pickled; the direct-entry, three-vehicle garage is oversized.

Six bedrooms, three full and three half-baths, and 16 total rooms provide the floor-plan flexibility to accommodate a variety of needs – office/den, studio, media, crafts room, library. The huge, dine-in, granite-and-stainless, chef’s kitchen is recently updated and shares a two-sided fireplace with a “flex” room.

The living room fireplace features an especially lovely hand-carved surround. The master suite comes with a sitting room, a large walk-in with plenty of built-ins, and an updated bath with both glass shower and jetted soaking tub.

In the foyer, you may notice that the moldings are different on either side – curved on the left, angled on the right. This is because Daniel Hobbs, for whom the house was built, sought to please both daughters, and gave them a choice of trim.

What could be more family-friendly than that? … The basketball court with a spotlight for nighttime play, perhaps.

The home at 9 Fox Hall Road, Falmouth, is listed at $995,000 by Patti Foden of Keller Williams Realty. Please contact Patti at 207-879-9800; 207-807-4294; or at [email protected].

