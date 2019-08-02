Here is a home that embodies everything that makes living in Portland so desirable. Water views: Directly east across Back Cove to the steepled city skyline. Sunrises are spectacular; moonrises reflected on the water, perhaps even more so. Location: Steps from the 3.5-mile Back Cove Trail (surely the city’s best-loved recreational feature); and few minutes to restaurants, the harborfront and the manifold attractions of the Old Port.

Art. Portland is an acknowledged haven in this regard, and this property – in its architecture, interior design, lovely landscaping and hardscaping – enhances that reputation.

The original house was built in 1953. Recently it was reimagined and completely renovated (by architectural designer Beth Harrington-Howes) into a sleek, clean-lined, beautifully bright and modern Back Cove gem.

Behind the new mahogany-floored and cedar-paneled-ceiling front porch, the nine-room home measures 3,162 square feet, with four bedrooms and four baths. The open-concept main level provides single-level living at its finest – plus stellar views. The great room flows out to a wonderful terrace with lush gardens, ideal for relaxing, or entertaining on a summer evening.

Inside, soaring to the peak of the vaulted ceiling, is a wood-burning fireplace whose concrete hearth complements the abundant surfaces in the adjacent kitchen, whose highlights include gleaming stainless backsplashes and appliances (five-burner gas range); a farmhouse sink; and a walk-in working pantry with built-ins and fridge. Next door, the dining recess has a shiplap accent wall.

On the home’s south side, bedrooms two and three are served by a full bath (both first-floor baths have radiant heat). The master suite enjoys prime views, and its deep walk-in is lined with built-ins. The finished lower level offers office, bath, workshop, and a huge bonus: a daylight, separate-entrance, approved accessory dwelling unit – living room, bedroom, bath, kitchen, laundry, and walkout to a water-facing patio. As a rental or Airbnb, the ADU can produce significant income year-round.

The home is fitted for disability access. Solar panels, central air, whole-house generator, and tandem garage are further advantages. Please inquire if interested in available – and artful – furnishings.

The home is listed at $1,125,000 by Katie Treem of The Nichols & Treem Real Estate Group at Keller Williams Realty. Please contact Katie at (207) 400-4064 or at [email protected].

