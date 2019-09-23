MILITARY REUNIONS

The last reunion of USS Iwo Jima (LPH2/LHD7) shipmates for all ship’s company and Navy and Marine Corps personnel who were on board, Oct. 2-5, Sheraton Waterside Hotel, Norfolk, Virginia. Call: Robert G. McAnally at 757-723-0317; email: [email protected]; or go to: ussiwojimashipmates.cfns.net.

CLASS REUNIONS

Deering High School class of 1963, reunion, 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 5, DiMillo’s Restaurant, 25 Long Wharf, Portland. $40 per person covers cost of meal and venue. Donations welcome. To reserve a seat, send check to: DHS ’63 Reunion, 56 Pya Road, Portland, ME 04103.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: