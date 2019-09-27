Walmart should be commended for stopping the sale of handgun ammunition and electronic cigarettes.

If we cannot ban handgun ammunition and e-cigarettes by law, companies that sell these products can change the world and save lives by taking them off their shelves.

What a wonderful thing for Walmart to take it in their own hands to save people. They should be praised for putting people ahead of money.

I would like for other stores to follow Walmart’s lead and do the same for the good of the country.

Vera Johnson

South Portland

