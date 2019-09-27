Walmart should be commended for stopping the sale of handgun ammunition and electronic cigarettes.
If we cannot ban handgun ammunition and e-cigarettes by law, companies that sell these products can change the world and save lives by taking them off their shelves.
What a wonderful thing for Walmart to take it in their own hands to save people. They should be praised for putting people ahead of money.
I would like for other stores to follow Walmart’s lead and do the same for the good of the country.
Vera Johnson
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Re-elect Mayor Strimling – he’s an effective advocate for Portland
-
Editorials
Another View: Congress hasn’t yet done what it needs to do for 9/11 rescuers
-
Editorials
Our View: Maine’s way of life is working to our advantage
-
Maine Voices
Letter to the editor: Teenage climate activist deserves cheers, not mockery
-
Columns
Marc A. Thiessen: Rough transcript makes clear that Democrats got ahead of the evidence
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.