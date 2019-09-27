It takes strength of conviction to stand on an international stage and plead for action. Greta Thunberg went to the U.N. to address climate change as a critical issue for her, for our country and for the world. Instead of being applauded for her courage and dedication to her cause, she was ridiculed as a “mentally ill” child (she has Asperger’s syndrome) who should be “brought home.” President Trump sarcastically tweeted: “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”
Known for his persistent claims that climate change is a hoax, our leader resorts to childish, disparaging commentary about a courageous young woman.
Few things are more dispiriting than when the most powerful man in the free world mocks a young woman (or anyone with similar concerns) who has stood up for the courage of her convictions. Unlike him, she has asked for action on climate degradation, which has long-term negative consequences for my family, my daughters’ families and all of our families.
David Hyde
Pownal
