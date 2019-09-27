Portland is one of Maine’s greatest all-around spots, and it’s important to elect a mayor who works for everyone to keep it that way.
This last legislative session I watched Mayor Ethan Strimling work with the Legislature, advocating to lower property taxes and protect our most vulnerable populations. He worked with everyone. Democrats, independents and Republicans – it didn’t matter; he wanted to get the job done. I was impressed with Ethan’s dedication to improving his community, especially those who are in most in need of a voice.
I don’t always agree with Ethan on policy (since I’m a Republican), but he was Portland’s best choice in 2015 when I lived in the city, and I believe he still is now. If you want an effective advocate in Augusta, he is certainly your best choice.
Nathen Cloutier
Durham
