By voting for Andy Graham for Portland City Council, voters and the city will benefit from his 41 years as a parent and resident of District 3, his 41 years running a business in Portland and his 20-plus years of involvement with nonprofit organizations, including Creative Portland, the Capisic Pond Restoration and First Friday Art Walk.

Andy’s master’s degree in public policy, combined with his thoughtful approach to issues, will help support the city in developing informed strategies into the future.

Andy is sure to be a unique and valuable voice on the council. I strongly endorse him as the best candidate for the City Council in District 3.

Thomas Ainsworth

Portland

