Child care is a necessity for the majority of families with children in Maine. The harsh reality is that accessibility and affordability of child care remain roadblocks for acquiring care: more specifically, high-quality care.

This problem is not just in Maine. The country as a whole is facing a child care crisis. A declining child care workforce, the high costs of caring for children and growing child care deserts (where one child care slot is available for every three children under 5) are some of the contributing factors.

One way that Maine is able to invest in child care services is through federally funded Child Care Development Block Grants.

I am an early childhood educator, and I believe that as Maine faces a workforce shortage with an aging population, it is imperative to help parents and guardians remain in the workforce by making sure their children have access to high-quality care.

Please contact Sen. Susan Collins, who sits on the Appropriations Committee, and ask her to increase funds for the Child Care Development Block Grant. Let her know why child care in Maine is important to you.

Heather Marden

Raymond

