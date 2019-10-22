Please join me and vote for Claude Rwaganje for an at-large seat on the Westbrook City Council.
First in his native Democratic Republic of Congo, and now in Westbrook, Claude has been an advocate for all those needing help, including affordable housing and workforce development.
Here in Maine, he founded ProsperityME to connect low-income people with financial education, counseling and coaching and housing support.
Claude and his wife and their three children have made Westbrook their home, investing in it and working to help others, including through the Intercultural Community Center.
Claude has received many honors for his work, including from Bowdoin and Bates colleges, and was named by the Portland Press Herald in 2012 as one of 10 Mainers to be thankful for.
Claude is passionate, dedicated and hardworking and loves Westbrook. Please join me and vote for Claude Rwaganje for City Council at large.
Brendan Rielly
former Ward 1 city councilor and council president
Westbrook
