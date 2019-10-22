I am pleased and proud to endorse Jason Litalien for mayor.

He cares for and listens to the people, so very important to being the people’s mayor. He does his homework, he has met with many city employees and his work on the 600-car parking garage has proven this is a real bad deal for the taxpayers of Biddeford.

Gentrification is happening, the lack of books in our school system is real, a highly toxic smokestack was left for us to clean up after a $6.5 million giveaway. No contact for our firemen.

Time for a change, someone for all the people – not just the elite.

Joanne Twomey

former mayor

Biddeford

