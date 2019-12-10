LONGMEADOW, Mass. – Elaine T. Nolet, 84, passed away alongside her husband and friends on Dec. 7, 2019. Born on August 31, 1935 in Biddeford, she was the daughter of the late John and Alice (Metayer) Chenard.

First and foremost, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and animal lover. Over the years, Elaine volunteered at the Polls in Longmeadow and was a faithful communicant of St. Mary’s Parish. Additionally, she was an avid reader and excellent bridge player. She also loved to gather with family and friends at Holden Beach, N.C.

Besides her parents, Elaine was predeceased by her son, John A. Nolet; and her brother, Charles A. Chenard.

To cherish her memory, she leaves her devoted and loving husband of 63 years, Jerry Nolet of Longmeadow; her sons Michael Nolet of Baltimore, Md. and Stephen Nolet and his wife Barbara of Harpswell, her daughter-in-law Jerri Nolet of Ocean City, Md.; her grandsons Brad and his wife Michele, Joshua, Matthew and his wife Stephanie, Brian, and Corey and his wife Jess; as well as her great-grandchildren Holden, Logan, Hayden and Elliot.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Forastiere Smith Funeral Home, 220 North Main St., East Longmeadow. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 beginning at 8:45 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Parish, Longmeadow St., Longmeadow. Burial will be in Longmeadow Cemetery.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.forastiere.com

Memorial contributions in Elaine’s memory may be made to:

Dakin Pioneer Valley

Humane Society

P.O. Box 6307

Springfield, MA 01101

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous