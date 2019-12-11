Renys, the Maine-based department store with 17 retail locations around the state, announced Wednesday that it has purchased the store it has occupied in downtown Bath for the last 46 years.

Renys said it bought the historic Percy Building from John Morse.

“The Morse family has been the best landlord, with real concern for Renys, the downtown and the people of Bath,” Renys’ CEO John Reny said in a statement. “We want to thank them, and the community of Bath, for the opportunity to keep our store in this fabulous historical building.”

Reny said the company will renovate and update the building, including exposing the tin ceilings on the first floor. A new elevator will be installed to provide better access to the building, which has entrances on Front Street as well as Water Street, and new bathrooms and lighting will be installed.

“There is always the temptation to move from an older building to a shopping center with one floor of easy shopping, and more parking, but we love Bath and could not pass up the opportunity to always be a part of a great city,” Reny said. “Managing the Bath store was my first job at Renys, and we promise to make us all proud to have a Renys in downtown Bath for years to come.”

The storefront is at 86 Front St., in the heart of the city’s downtown shopping district and within walking distance of Bath’s waterfront. Bath City Hall is across the street.

