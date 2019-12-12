A Bangor retail business that offers clothing, accessories, home goods, body products and books for women won the KeyBank Small Business Spotlight Promotion.
The Willie Wags, which is woman-owned, will receive a $5,000 grant from KeyBank, and $5,000 in marketing assets through UMaine Athletics. The two organizations partnered with the Black Bears on the promotion to bring visibility to small businesses making a positive impact to the community, according to a release announcing the award.
“This win is not just for us, but also for the hundreds of small businesses we partner with and feature,” said Jamie Clark, founder and CEO of The Willie Wags, in the release. “We have set some large and exciting goals for 2020 and the financial and marketing assistance will help us achieve them.”
The Willie Wags’ mission is to use its influence and the buying power of its shoppers to support women-owned small businesses and Maine-made products. It also hosts events and workshops, along with podcasts, offering inspiration and ideas to women looking to start their own businesses.
