SAN MATEO, Fla. – Mark Needelman of Portland, passed away Jan. 4, 2020, in San Mateo, Fla., while visiting his daughter. He had been struggling with an extended illness for many months, but his passing was unexpected.

Mark was born in Portland where he lived for most of his life. He took great interest and comfort from professional sports, politics, fiction, friends and family. In recent years he lived quietly in the West End’s Butler School where he found community and company in the building and neighborhood.

Son of David Needelman and Geraldine Farina Needelman, he was the youngest child and only son in a family of strong and remarkable women. His mother, Gerry, was his greatest supporter and the most important person in his life.

He was predeceased by his parents; and sister, Barbara Alexander of Malden, Mass.

He is survived by sisters, Marilyn Jacobson of Old Orchard Beach and Joanne Johnson of Naples, Fla. and Old Orchard Beach; and by his many nieces and nephews. Mark was a proud father and is survived by his daughter, Christine Needelman Hooper of San Mateo, Fla. and her husband Reese Hooper, his son, Bill Needelmann and daughter-in-law, Laura Graves; and his grandchildren, Lena Graves Needelman and James Graves Needelman of Portland.

A graduate of Deering High School and a gifted athlete, Mark lettered in several sports and was a golf stand out. No matter the contest, track and field, racquetball, canoeing, arm wrestling, or golf, Mark was a fierce competitor and always punched above his weight.

In his younger years, Mark lived precariously often pushing the limits. His life choices caught up with him in the 1980s resulting in separation from home and loved ones. Estrangement from his family proved more difficult than incarceration. He returned to Portland by his own choice to face his responsibilities. Mark paid his debt to society as best as he could.

Mark remained close with his former in-laws, the Bennett family, working for several years in the family business. His friendship with Stanley Bennett was a source strength, pride, and mutual respect. Mark mourned Stanley’s passing deeply.

Golf remained a driving force throughout his life leading to strong friendships and a quirky discipline. Never satisfied with less than a full round of 18 holes, for the last few years Mark struggled to play to his own standards due to a lifetime of broken bones, arthritis, and the illnesses that eventually took him. Friday breakfasts substituted for playing toward the end and that particular foursome was a great comfort.

Well-known and liked in the Portland community and beyond, Mark will be missed by many.

There will be no immediate service with a memorial celebration to be held in the warmer months. Notice of the service will be advertised in this paper and social media.

In lieu of flowers, please donate generously to causes that promote youth sports, care for the less fortunate, and substance abuse recovery.

