Jonathan Kinney’s Jan. 10 letter to the editor, claiming that the “Save the Internet Act fails on all counts,” is wrong. Perhaps well intentioned, Mr. Kinney doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

I’m the principal network architect for Markley, the largest data center in New England. Prior to that, I worked for six years developing the global network infrastructure for Amazon Web Services. Prior to that I spent time at Cisco Systems, and MIT Lincoln Laboratory. Given that global network internet development at the highest level has been my field of expertise for years, I like to think that I know what I’m talking about.

Internet service providers can, will and have in the past illegally throttled usage, imposed data caps, abused information carried on their networks and prioritized certain traffic over others in furtherance of their business practices and corporate interests. This is antithetical to what the internet is supposed to be: open, free and neutral.

Facebook, Google and Twitter have nothing to do with last-mile connectivity or the management of peering exchanges, so while there are other concerns with their business practices, regulation of internet traffic is not one of them.

Republicans like to yell about how government regulation is bad, but in this instance, it’s really simple: If you’re not regulating service providers under Title II, the ability to ensure that internet service providers aren’t acting in bad faith is severely restricted – which several prominent providers have done repeatedly. I would happily discuss this further.

Leigh Hennig

Falmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: