Oyster and shellfish aquaculture is growing rapidly in Maine. It is dramatically impacting the people who share the ocean, both recreationally and commercially.

A recent hearing for Walter Coffin’s aquaculture lease application, located in Recompense Cove near Freeport, was packed. His application is for a 16-acre lease (approximately 12 football fields), to grow oysters. The room was packed with people who share the area for running businesses, like fishing charter companies, lobstermen and hand-digging clammers, as well as kayakers, the director of Wolfe’s Neck Farm and homeowners, all concerned about the future of the bay.

But there is no future vision for the aquaculture industry in Maine. The director of the aquaculture program for the state (Jon Lewis) was asked, “What is the state’s vision of the future of the industry?”

The response was that there is no plan. Instead, the Department of Marine Resources is assigning leases as they come in, one by one. The state is assigning 20-year leases of up to 1,000 total acres of ocean space owned by one person, with no plan for the future of the industry.

The state needs a comprehensive review of the industry and the possible future impact to wildlife and all of us. The state should not be in the business of renting out space on the water at 20-year increments, at the expense of many residents, commercial entities and tourists coming to Maine. Our state officials are not looking out for the environment or the majority of citizens who use these waters.

Corey Walker

Harpswell

