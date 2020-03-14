Maine’s flagship brewery is closing for 2 weeks to try to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Allagash Brewing announced Saturday morning that it would close for at least 2 weeks to help promote social distancing.

“Based on the latest information—which is pointing toward increased, voluntary “social distancing” as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19 and “flatten the curve”—we are going to be closing our tasting room for 2 weeks. After that time, we’ll look at the situation and decide if it’s in our employees’ and guests’ best interest to re-open,” the brewer posted online.

Allagash will offer all its beers to-go with curbside pickup through its website at allagash.com

Allagash founder Rod Tod won a James Beard award in May.

 

