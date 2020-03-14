Maine’s flagship brewery is closing for 2 weeks to try to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
Allagash Brewing announced Saturday morning that it would close for at least 2 weeks to help promote social distancing.
“Based on the latest information—which is pointing toward increased, voluntary “social distancing” as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19 and “flatten the curve”—we are going to be closing our tasting room for 2 weeks. After that time, we’ll look at the situation and decide if it’s in our employees’ and guests’ best interest to re-open,” the brewer posted online.
Allagash will offer all its beers to-go with curbside pickup through its website at allagash.com
Allagash founder Rod Tod won a James Beard award in May.
At Allagash, our top priority is the health and safety of our visitors, co-workers, and community. Out of an abundance of caution, we’ve decided to close our tasting room for the next two weeks (3/14 – 3/28), check out our latest blog post for more: https://t.co/G6D1HTwiZp pic.twitter.com/TVQBdToN2d
— Allagash Brewing Co (@AllagashBrewing) March 14, 2020
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox, like all other MLB teams, remain in a holding pattern
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Pitino returning to coach at Iona
-
Local & State
Maine CDC announces three new likely coronavirus cases
-
Local & State
Maine Medical Center restricts visits amid coronavirus outbreak
-
Nation & World
‘He’s an inmate’: Anguish mounts over virus-hit nursing home