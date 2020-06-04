As a longtime business owner in Freeport, Creative Cottages LLC, I want to express my support for Melanie Sachs in her bid for state representative.

Melanie brings to the table a broad, people-centered perspective to business and, ultimately, the economy. Her many years of balancing the town budget with the needs of the community and local business allows for strength in experience and knowledge of what we small business owners need. You can talk to her and she will listen and you know she will work for you in Augusta. Some folks run for political office because of power. Melanie is running for political office because she wants to serve the communities of Freeport/Pownal in Augusta. She has many years of service in town government and will use this experience wisely in the State House.

Please join me in voting for Melanie Sachs on July 14.

Mac Lloyd

Freeport

