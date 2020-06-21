June 21, 1954: U.S. Sen. Margaret Chase Smith (1897-1995), running for election to a second Senate term, defeats Robert L. Jones in a Republican primary election by a 5-to-1 margin, even though U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy, a Wisconsin Republican noted for his accusations about communists infiltrating the federal government, surreptitiously backs Jones.
Smith aide William C. Lewis Jr., writing later about McCarthy’s failed effort to make a dent in Smith’s popular support, says, “Suddenly his paralytic power over the United States Senate was lifted and destroyed.”
Smith eventually serves four six-year Senate terms, leaving office in 1973 after losing a re-election bid to Democrat William Hathaway. She retires to her home in Skowhegan.
After Smith’s death, her house becomes the Margaret Chase Smith Library, which features both a library and museum exhibits about Smith’s life and political career.
Joseph Owen is an author, retired newspaper editor and board member of the Kennebec Historical Society. Owen’s book, “This Day in Maine,” can be ordered at islandportpress.com. To get a signed copy use promo code signedbyjoe at checkout. Joe can be contacted at: [email protected]
