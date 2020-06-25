In regard to the Falmouth Planning Board’s very recent approval of the two building projects in Falmouth, Homestead Acres and Meadow Winds projects, one is a 20-unit residential project and the other a 68-unit condominium complex.

The Planning Board apparently decided that it was OK to ignore the sentiments of many people in Falmouth concerning the rate of growth, not to mention zoning issues. Both of these projects are very near each other and will make a significant impact on the area. After all of the feedback from many Falmouth residents regarding the rate of growth in Falmouth, I cannot believe that these projects are going through and work is being done now. According to your article “Town planner Dawn Emerson said developer David Chase will be able to begin construction as soon as requirements are met and workers are already ‘mowing the open space’ to prepare the project for earth work.” Obviously whatever the requirements, it seems they are presumed to be met because workers are already mowing the open space.

Maybe the Planning Board thinks it speaks for the majority of Falmouth residents, but as far as I know there has not been a referendum, so they can’t know the silent majority’s opinion. How they get the arrogance to OK such a project I leave to conjecture. To say the least, it is a sad commentary on this town’s politics.

Bob Miller

Falmouth

