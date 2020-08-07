A federal appeals court has sided with a Cape Elizabeth High School student who was disciplined for posting a note in a girls’ bathroom saying there was a rapist in the school.
The decision means Aela Mansmann will not be required to serve a three-day suspension while her free speech case proceeds at the lower court.
The 1st Circuit Court of Appeals found that school administrators did not prove that Mansmann was bullying a specific student when she posted the note, which was their justification for her suspension.
“Indeed, a school cannot suppress speech simply because it is unpopular with or critical of the school administrators,” District Judge Sandra Lynch wrote.
Shael Norris, the student’s mother, filed the lawsuit in federal court on her behalf last year. The American Civil Liberties Union is representing Mansmann and her mother in the case.
“It is already difficult for survivors and their allies to speak up about sexual assault,” Emma Bond, the organization’s legal director, wrote in a statement. “The Circuit Court’s decision affirms that schools cannot silence students simply for speaking up on important, but difficult, issues. It affirms the long-established precedent that students do not leave their constitutional rights at the schoolhouse door.”
This story will be updated.
