There are two deadly viruses afflicting our country right now. First is COVID-19, killing Americans at an alarming rate, and the second is the Republican Party (as currently configured). They are directly related. The Republican “leadership” is directly inhibiting the medical community from saving lives.
The current cabal that firmly controls the levers of power is concurrently strangling our democracy. They have no red line as far as the outrageous behavior of their cult leaders are concerned, including but not limited to the president and his immediate sycophants, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. Lindsey Graham and, yes, our own Sen. Susan Collins. There is no outrage that they will not accept or excuse.
The answer! Personal accountability. Individual behavior must change. Masks, for example. The simple fact of following sound advice will save many of thousands of lives this year alone.
The saving of our constitutional democracy can only happen if we reject the behavior of the Republican Party in November.
I am a registered Republican, and I refuse to vote for any Republican until insanity is banished and bedrock Republican ideals are restored in the party.
Ken MacLean
Scarborough
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Help take pressure off the Postal Service
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Save lives, democracy – vote out Republicans in November
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Voters will have to do the job Collins wouldn’t
-
Outdoors
Canoeing in Maine: Weskeag River is a world away from the busy tourist pipeline to Acadia
-
Arts & Entertainment
Q&A with Yo-Yo Ma: How music can be like touch during these socially distant times
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.