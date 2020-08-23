There are two deadly viruses afflicting our country right now. First is COVID-19, killing Americans at an alarming rate, and the second is the Republican Party (as currently configured). They are directly related. The Republican “leadership” is directly inhibiting the medical community from saving lives.

The current cabal that firmly controls the levers of power is concurrently strangling our democracy. They have no red line as far as the outrageous behavior of their cult leaders are concerned, including but not limited to the president and his immediate sycophants, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. Lindsey Graham and, yes, our own Sen. Susan Collins. There is no outrage that they will not accept or excuse.

The answer! Personal accountability. Individual behavior must change. Masks, for example. The simple fact of following sound advice will save many of thousands of lives this year alone.

The saving of our constitutional democracy can only happen if we reject the behavior of the Republican Party in November.

I am a registered Republican, and I refuse to vote for any Republican until insanity is banished and bedrock Republican ideals are restored in the party.

Ken MacLean

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: