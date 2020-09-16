A new poll shows Democrat Sara Gideon with a 12 percentage-point advantage over Republican Sen. Susan Collins in a head-to-head match-up. However, the poll failed to survey participants about two independents on the ballot.

The survey by Quinnipiac University showed Gideon leading Collins 54 percent to 42 percent, with 89 percent of respondents saying their minds were made up on the race.

The university surveyed nearly 1,200 likely Maine voters between Sept. 10 and 14, a period that coincides with a steady barrage of post-Labor Day advertising, as well as the first televised debate between the Collins, Gideon and independents Lisa Savage and Max Linn.

But the Quinnipiac pollsters did not include Linn or Savage, despite their names being on the ballot and Maine’s use of ranked-choice voting in congressional elections.

Instead, pollsters asked participants whether they would choose Gideon and Collins “if the election for United States Senator were being held today.” Just 1 percent of respondents replied, without prompting, that they supported someone other than Gideon or Collins, with 3 percent undecided.

Numerous recent polls have shown Gideon leading Collins in a race that is drawing national attention – and money – because control of the U.S. Senate is potentially at stake in 2020. But the Quinnipiac poll shows Gideon — a Freeport resident currently serving as speaker of the House in the Maine Legislature — with her largest margin to date.

Quinnipiac’s poll also showed former Vice President Joe Biden with a wide lead over President Trump, 59 percent to 38 percent. While Republicans and Democrats predominantly aligned with their party’s candidate, self-identified independents in the poll favored Biden 65 percent to 30 percent.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: