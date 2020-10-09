I was only 7 years old when I watched my first televised presidential debate, John F. Kennedy vs. Richard Nixon. My father made me watch it as a lesson in civics. It was a great lesson in democracy.

As I remember, the debate was dignified, uninterrupted and civil. We talked about it as a family after the debate was over. Nice.

So, I wanted to cry after viewing the debate between President Trump and Joe Biden, which was not dignified, uninterrupted or civil. What caring parent would let their children today be exposed to such a debacle? How have we come to such a low point in our nation’s history?

Louis Phillips

Windham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: