Since the top-notch COVID-19 treatment for Donald Trump’s illness worked so well for him, it should be readily available for all Americans who suffer from symptomatic COVID-19.

In fact, it should be the cheapest and best health care, as Trump promised us all in 2016 during his presidential campaign.

Ruth Gleim
Gorham

letter to the editor
