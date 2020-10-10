Since the top-notch COVID-19 treatment for Donald Trump’s illness worked so well for him, it should be readily available for all Americans who suffer from symptomatic COVID-19.
In fact, it should be the cheapest and best health care, as Trump promised us all in 2016 during his presidential campaign.
Ruth Gleim
Gorham
