One recent week’s events, side by side, revealed the cruel truth of the American legal system once again.

On Sept. 23 in Kentucky, the killers of Breonna Taylor walked free. There was one guilty charge, for shooting up the apartment next to Taylor’s. Ms. Taylor is still dead, shot seven times in her own apartment, where she was unarmed.

The next day, in Florida, Robert Kraft walked free on a prostitution charge. They had film of the New England Patriots owner allegedly making the payout, but his lawyers and the court decided the film couldn’t be used as evidence.

Once again, we understand very clearly that America’s legal system has nothing to do with justice. There has always been one comfortable track for the rich and a bad gamble for poor and working folks.

No more calling it “a justice system.” To refer to it as that is an obscenity.

Stephen R. Aucoin

Sanford

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: