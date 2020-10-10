One recent week’s events, side by side, revealed the cruel truth of the American legal system once again.
On Sept. 23 in Kentucky, the killers of Breonna Taylor walked free. There was one guilty charge, for shooting up the apartment next to Taylor’s. Ms. Taylor is still dead, shot seven times in her own apartment, where she was unarmed.
The next day, in Florida, Robert Kraft walked free on a prostitution charge. They had film of the New England Patriots owner allegedly making the payout, but his lawyers and the court decided the film couldn’t be used as evidence.
Once again, we understand very clearly that America’s legal system has nothing to do with justice. There has always been one comfortable track for the rich and a bad gamble for poor and working folks.
No more calling it “a justice system.” To refer to it as that is an obscenity.
Stephen R. Aucoin
Sanford
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Carney will be quietly effective District 29 state senator
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Just wear your mask, please
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Don’t allow another presidential debating spectacle
-
Opinion
Councilor Ray: Portland ballot initiatives won’t accomplish what they claim
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Gideon regularly twists truth about 2017 tax cut
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.