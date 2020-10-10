How ironic (or not) that columnist Bill Nemitz’s excellent “moment of clarity” (Oct. 4) is a glaring counterpoint to coverage of Maine Republicans flouting the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines at two campaign events.

1st District U.S. House candidate Jay Allen, a doctor, told the Press Herald: “We’re all going to get this eventually” and “the risk is not that high” and that he’s “not exposed to the virus, that’s why I’m comfortable going around without a mask.”

In a nutshell, this is what has brought us this terrible danger.

Wear the damn mask, please!

Pam Sharp
Georgetown

