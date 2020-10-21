I am the proud Gold Star mother of Army Ranger Capt. Christopher S. Cash. He served our nation with pride for 18 years. Christopher was killed in the Battle of Baqubah on June 24, 2004, in Iraq.
I first met Republican Sen. Susan Collins at our celebration of life service, along with Maj. Gen. Bill Libby, and were very honored to have them there to show their support for our family.
Sen. Collins also made time to attend our Capt. Christopher Cash Memorial Family Race day. She walked the 5K route along with 300 participants and again at a special dedication of the track field to Christopher.
Sen. Collins has always supported our beloved veterans, and as a Gold Star mother I appreciate her dedication to all of our veteran organizations.
I feel that Sen. Collins fights for my family and for all of the Maine people, and that is why she has my support and I look forward to her re-election.
Nancy Lee Kelley
Old Orchard Beach
