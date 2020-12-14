The first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Maine Monday, part of a massive national rollout and a first small step toward ending the pandemic.

Northern Light Health officials said vaccine doses were delivered Monday to Mercy Hospital in Portland and Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. The hospital group expects to begin inoculating front-line medical workers on Wednesday.

Each of the two hospitals received 975 doses, part of an initial shipment of 12,675 doses of Pfizer vaccines to Maine this week. The initial allocation will be used to protect healthcare workers at risk of exposure and residents of long-term care facilities.

Maine Medical Center in Portland, which is expecting 1,900 doses, hasn’t received its delivery but is expecting it early this week, a spokesman said Monday morning.

“We have been planning for weeks now and we are very ready to receive and distribute the vaccine,” said Maine Health spokesman John Porter.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: