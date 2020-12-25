Maine reported another 321 cases of the coronavirus and two additional deaths Friday following two back-to-back days of record numbers.

To date there have been 21,547 cases of COVID-19 reported in the state since the pandemic began, including 18,517 confirmed and 3,030 probable cases. A total of 1,020 people have been hospitalized at some point and 319 people have died.

More than 700 new cases of coronavirus were reported each day on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday’s numbers come as Maine is preparing to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines with the arrival of additional doses expected next week. More than 13,000 people had been vaccinated statewide as of Thursday, and the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has only reported one strong allergic reaction.

The number of people currently hospitalized in Maine was not immediately available Friday. As of Thursday there were 179 people hospitalized with COVID-19 including 41 people in critical care and 16 on a ventilator. There were 112 critical care beds available statewide, out of a total of 378, and 237 ventilators available out of a total of 318, not including another 442 alternative ventilators.

Despite warnings from health officials, thousands of Maine residents and millions of New Englanders are expected to be traveling over the next few weeks for the holidays. Thanksgiving travel and gatherings are believed to have contributed to the current surge the nation is seeing.

In a Wednesday news conference, Gov. Janet Mills urged Mainers to do everything they can to prevent the spread of the virus, including putting off travel and staying away from holiday parties. “We need everyone to wear a mask, watch your distance, wash your hands and avoid gatherings,” Mills said. “The biggest gift we can give each other this holiday season is not a present under the tree or a hug shared by a loved one. The best gift we can give, and the best gift we can receive, is the gift of health, the gift of life.”

