While a November 2020 National Association of Realtors® report found that existing, single-family homes saw a closed sale increase of 25.6% compared to Nov. 2019, Maine home sales were up over 31%. The NAR found the national median price increased by 15.1% while Maine’s prices were up 20%.

Now this is interesting: the November 2020 RE/MAX National Housing Report (which had slightly lower numbers of those above figures) gathered data on 39 U.S. metro areas and at the top of the median sales price increase list was the Augusta, Maine metro area, with home prices up 26.4 % from this time last year.

With 2021 forecasts showing prices all over Maine continuing to increase, here’s how some move-in ready, single-family homes are priced this week.

These listings were active at time of filing on Wednesday, Dec. 23.

25 Winthrop St., Hallowell

$500,000 | 3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | 3,300 SF | 0.23 acres

This hipped roof colonial on a corner lot was built circa 1835 within walking distance of downtown Hallowell and the river. The cherry wood kitchen is a highlight, with soapstone counters, commanding island and walk-in pantry. The first floor also has an office, living room with fireplace and a family room. Upstairs, the primary bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, custom shower and includes two “hobby” rooms as part of the suite. The home and garage are fitted with newer heating systems, including three heat pumps.

5 Hartwell Ln., Augusta

$399,000 | 2 Beds | 2 Baths | 2,116 SF | 0.43 Acres

The dream of the ‘90s, central vacuum system included, is alive in this immaculate, custom ranch on a dead-end street in the Mayfair neighborhood. The dining-living rooms have vaulted ceilings with a three-sided, green marble gas fireplace, hardwood floors and glass doors leading to the deck and established landscape. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with large closets, and a throwback primary bathroom, with a jetted tub, glass shower, pink countertops and big globe lights around the vanity.

220 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner

$349,900 | 5 Beds | 2 Baths | 2,956 SF | 0.53 Acres

Of course the original details in this circa 1870, Italianate Victorian home are charming, like the carved mantels and three-armed lamp post that greets visitors. But a 150-year-old home with ten rooms and lots of doors can be ideal for the way we live now. The bright, renovated kitchen has modern touches like a subway tile backsplash along with a walk-in pantry and ”butler hallway.” An attached barn serves as a two-car garage with lots of storage space and it’s all within walking distance from downtown Gardiner.

203 Dunham Rd., Vassalboro

$325,000 | 5 Beds | 2 Baths | 2,774 SF | 10 Acres

Looking for land and a flexible living space? This is a 10-acre farmstead between Augusta and Waterville that has a three bedroom, one bath home and an attached two bedroom, one bath in-law apartment. Over the rolling pastures, the Kennebec River can be seen to the west and a massive former dairy barn for farm, recreational or commercial activities.

34 Godrics Hollow, Sidney

$275,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths | 1,352 SF | 1.29 Acres

Close to brand new and located in the quiet countryside, this ranch was designed for low maintenance living. Laid out on a single level, it also has an auto-start, whole-house generator, on-demand hot water boiler, radiant heat, a heat pump, paved driveway, metal roof, vinyl siding, vinyl plank flooring and a poured concrete patio and walkway. A notable son of Sidney was early 20th century architect William Butterfield, who designed the Hussey Block and Pine Grove Cemetery chapel in Waterville.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: