I read Bob Kalish’s article and again the bias is continuing toward our president. Mr. Kalish doesn’t seem to know all the accomplishments President Trump has made (“Over Easy: Heading for the last roundup,” Dec. 14).

I predicted the mail-in voting would be dangerous and I will never believe a man hiding in his basement running a campaign could possibly win any election. Besides, the mainstream media and Big Tech refused to expose the criminal activity of Hunter Biden. Joe wanted the prosecutor of Burisma fired. They replaced Viktor Shokin with Yuriy Lutsenko, and he was supposed to be a good replacement?

“Yuriy Lutsenko: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know” by Keith Mann (heavy.com)

1. He’s currently under investigation for abuse of power.

2. He was sentenced to four years in prison for embezzlement and abuse of office.

3. He was the focus of a huge scandal after being arrested for being drunk at the Frankfurt Airport.

4. He claims he attempted to return $1.5 billion in stolen funds from former President Viktor Yanukov.

5. He claimed Marie Yovanovitch gave him “a list of people whom we should not prosecute.”

Hunter was making $83K a MONTH while the average American board member’s salary in the United States is $70,034 as of Nov. 25, 2020, according to salary.com. But the salary range typically falls between $53,938 and $86,486 a YEAR! Salary ranges can vary widely depending on many important factors, including education, certifications, additional skills, the number of years you have spent in your profession. And the deals with China are far more dangerous than Russia ever was.

Diane Robinson

Wiscasset

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: