People over the age of 55 have a unique opportunity to live on the Portland Peninsula at the Furman Block, a new apartment building in West Bayside. Just a few more one-bedroom apartments remain to be rented.
The seven-story building contains 51, light-filled units. Because of the building’s unique elevation in the neighborhood, a portion of the units have water views of Back Cove, while others can look over Deering Oaks Park, downtown Portland and Munjoy Hill.
Heat, hot water and Wi-Fi are included in rent. The Furman Block also features a community room, coin operated laundry and indoor bicycle storage. Tenants will have access to 24/7 emergency maintenance.
No need for a car here (although a limited number of park-ing spaces will be available for a monthly fee). The Furman Block is a short walk to grocery stores, restaurants and cafes and downtown Portland’s arts, business, and shopping district.
Learn more at sacofallsmanagement.com.
The last remaining one-bedroom units at the Furman Block rent at $1,375 and up. Please contact Morgan Acampora at Saco Falls Management for more information at (207) 245-6427or email [email protected].
