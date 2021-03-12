A large two-unit with ample parking in a walkable location in Old Orchard Beach? What more can I say?

I like to remind first-time buyers that with today’s interest rates, purchasing a multi-unit may not be out of reach in the way that they think it is. Rental income will change the equation on almost any home purchasing budget.

HIGHLIGHTS Two-unit home with three bedrooms, one-and-a-half bathrooms upstairs and two bedrooms, one bathroom downstairs

Ample parking out front, but you can walk to everything that makes Old Orchard Beach great—the pier, the arcade, the Amtrak station and the beach of course

Four season construction; current owners lease the apartments by the month in the winter and by the week in the summer The upstairs kitchen at 13 Carll Ave., Old Orchard beach Photo by Tom Ranello.

This property in Old Orchard Beach has a solid framework for the new owners to make their own. The set-up in this home allows for an easy, owner-occupied arrangement or maybe a family vacation property with privacy for visiting parties.

The downstairs, two-bedroom even presents a single level living option. Upstairs is a three-bedroom apartment with one-and-a half bathrooms. There’s also a fenced-in side yard, ideal for grilling, chilling, storing bikes and drying your swimsuits.

Coastal Maine is in high demand. It’s no wonder to us, we love where we live. Get in touch to find out how easy life can be here.

13 Carll Ave. is listed by Tom and Julia Ranello. Call them at 207-838-1651 or email [email protected] to arrange a showing or learn more about listing your home with them.

