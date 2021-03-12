These listings were active at time of filing on Thursday, Mar. 11.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — 526 Roosevelt Trail, Windham

$255,000, 3 Beds, 1 Bath, 1,844 SF, 0.28 acres

Looking for decent homes in this price range in Cumberland County is like panning for gold. This move-in ready place in Windham has a one-car garage, hardwood floors throughout, a finished, daylight basement that is currently used as a home office and a back deck for enjoying the large, tree-shielded backyard.

YORK COUNTY — 440 Doles Ridge Rd., Limerick

$255,000, 3 Beds 1 Bath, 1,120 SF, 1.6 Acres

Built in 2016, this home is pre-inspected, which is a little informational perk for buyers in this fast-paced sellers’ market. Its unique feature is a 28 x 28 garage with room for two cars and much more. Set on a large lot, there’s an enclosed area between the house and garage for pets or small children to play safely. Hot tub included.

PENOBSCOT COUNTY — 5 Summer St., Orono

$260,000, 5 Beds, 3 Baths, 2,676 SF, 0.38 acres

Set on the Stillwater River Reservoir and a 20-minute walk from the UMaine campus, the street-facing façade of this home belies the incredible amount of space it holds over three floors. It was freshly remolded in January with new flooring, sheetrock, ceiling work, doors, and bathroom updates. Added value: two-car garage, finished basement, newer metal roof and a peaceful, landscaped yard.

