‘Always Something’

Dance

Ongoing

“El Lobo y La Paloma,” a Portland-based Bourassa Dance production, rent or purchase online through Vimeo On Demand.

Exhibits

“A Walk in the Woods an Annual Exhibit of Landscape Paintings,” 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday through March 28. Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free, richardboydartgallery.com.

“Aestival: Sun Drawing Water” by Nathaniel Meyer, through April 11 at Moss Galleries, 251 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com.

Creative Portland’s “2020 Vision: Past, Present, & Future” online show available through April 2021. creativeportland.com.

“Kajak!”, virtual exhibit through May at Peary-MacMillan Artic Museum at Bowdoin College in Brunswick. bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum/exhibits/2020/kayak-exhibition.html.

The Lemon Block Collective, featuring 10 new artists, 150 Maine St., Brunswick. facebook.com/thelemontblock/.

Mayo Street Arts Pop-Up Gallery Show, 67 Washington Ave., Portland, featuring the work of Noriko Sakanishi and William Manning through March 20. Gallery hours noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday or by appointment. Email [email protected] for more.

“Mixing It Up,” first exhibit at newly reopened Maine Jewish Museum. Open noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday at 67 Congress St., Portland. mainejewishmuseum.org/current-exhibits/.

“New Visions, New Rhythms” by Jaap Eduard Helder, through April 10 at Moss Galleries, 251 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, entire collection searchable online along with selected exhibits, Visit From Home activities, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Elizabeth Moss Galleries, open to the public 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, U.S. Route 1 in the Falmouth Shopping Center. elizabethmossgalleries.com.

MMPA Antidote, by Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org. Readers are also invited to send images.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum at Bowdoin College, collections and exhibitions online at bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Portland Museum of Art, browsable collections, videos and podcasts at portlandmuseum.org, scroll down to “Stay Connected!”

Space Gallery exhibitions on display, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org/exhibitions/.

Film

“A Shape of Things to Come,” stream through March 19, presented by Space Gallery and The Apohadion. $10 with two-day rental. space538.org.

“The Fever,” available to stream from March 19 through April 2, presented by Space Gallery and The Apohadion. $10 with two-day rental. space538.org.

“The Inheritance,” stream through March 26, presented by Space Gallery and The Apohadion. $10 with two-day rental. space538.org.

Maine Jewish Film Festival Weekend Edition, two films and one discussion one weekend per month through June. Visit mjff.org for details and tickets.

“Wilderness and Spirit: A Mountain Called Katahdin,” film by Huey, stream for $15/$30 at vimeo.com/ondemand/254775.

Thursday 3/18

Maine Casting: A Panel Discussion, 7 p.m., for Maine filmmakers wondering how to get experienced acting talent, $5-$10 online at mainefilm.org.

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater, virtual screenings via theapohadiontheater.com.

Frontier, virtual cinema via explorefrontier.com/events/all.

Music

Bach Birthday Bash 2021, presented by The Kotzschmar Organ, available on demand through March 31 after livestream at 7 p.m. March 20. Pay-what-you-can, foko.org.

Charles Dimmick plays Mozart, Portland Symphony Orchestra, available on demand March 24 through April 23. Pay-what-you-can, portlandsymphony.org.

Classical Uprising Spring 2021 Season, through June. Visit classicaluprising.org for schedule and access.

Don Pride, through March 17, Noonday Concert Series presented by the Portland Conservatory of Music and Portland Public Library, portlandlibrary.com.

Noonday Concert Series, VentiCordi through March 31, presented by the Portland Conservatory of Music and Portland Public Library, portlandlibrary.com.

“Satchmo: The Louis Armstrong Tribute,” Portland Symphony Orchestra, available on demand through April 2. Pay-what-you-can, portlandsymphony.org.

Samuel James Tells the Story of Tiny Bill McGraw, available to stream through March 28. Pay-what-you-will, suggested starting rate $10. Visit portlandovations.org for more information and tickets.

Schooner Fare, Portland Symphony Orchestra, available on demand through April 16. Pay-what-you-can, portlandsymphony.org.

“Shostakovich & Tchaikovsky,” Portland Symphony Orchestra available on demand through March 19. Pay-what-you-can starting at $10. Visit portlandsymphony.org for more information.

The Lounge Series at Halo, Thompson’s Point, includes movie nights, music, signature nights and lectures, thompsonspoint.com/theloungeseries.

VentiCordi, noon, March 18-20, Noonday Concert Series explores creative frontiers beyond the usual constraints of traditional chamber groups, free online, portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Wednesday 3/17

St. Patrick’s Day Showcase, 7:30 p.m., The Chocolate Church Arts Center Facebook page, virtual performances from Maine artists Dave Rowe, Jud Caswell, Bitter Brew, and Castlebay. Free, donations appreciated, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Thursday 3/25

Portland Ovations Presents: POP 90, 6:30 p.m., a virtual celebration to benefit Ovations’ 90th year. Visit portlandovations.org/event/pop-90/ for schedule and details.

Ongoing

317 Main Community Music Center, 30-minute concerts featuring teaching artists at 7:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays on Instagram, Facebook and Vimeo, and at 317main.org under “Listen.” Open mic every other week on Zoom. Sign up at [email protected] Free.

Daponte String Quartet, digital content posted at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on YouTube.

Irish Night at Blue, 8 p.m. Wednesdays via Facebook Live. portcityblue.com.

Jazz Sesh Facebook Group hosted by Blue at 9 p.m. Tuesdays, portcityblue.com.

Live From the Green Room, 8 p.m. livestream by Brunswick musician Pete Kilpatrick every Saturday. facebook.com/pkband.

Maine Music Makes Community Sing, 6:30-7:30 p.m. first Tuesday of the month via Zoom, hosted by Brunswick Sings! brunswicksings.com.

Out of the Blue livestreaming series by Port City Blue. Various dates. portcityblue.com.

State Theatre of Portland livestreaming shows via Facebook, statetheatreportland.com.

Theater

Friday 3/19

Mad Horse Virtual Artist Chit Chat, 7-8:30 p.m. via Zoom, hosted by Mad Horse Theatre Company. Free. RSVP at madhorse.com/virtual-events.

